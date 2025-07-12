Jasprit Bumrah etched his name on the Lord's cricket ground honours board when the star Indian fast bowler picked up a five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the India vs England third Test 2025. Bumrah made sure England couldn't get to a very strong total as he dismissed the likes of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and Joe Root. After his maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's, Bumrah donated his shoes as a memento to the MCC musuem. It was kept at the upper tier. Bumrah kept the ball he took the fifer with himself. BCCI Shares Special Post After Jasprit Bumrah Registers His Name on Lord’s Honours Board by Taking a Fifer During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Donates Shoes to MCC Museum

The shoes that Jasprit Bumrah donated to the MCC Museum following his five wicket haul at Lord's have just been kept at the upper tier of the museum. He kept the ball with himself :) pic.twitter.com/I53w6dAOM3 — Bharat Sharma (@sharmabharat45) July 12, 2025

