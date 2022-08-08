Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the whole Asia Cup 2022 campaign due to injury issues, according to PTI. Bumrah last featured for the Men in blues against England in the longest format of limited-over series. However, it is understood that he would not travel with Indian squad to UAE for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in which India will play their opening match against archrivals Pakistan. According to the report, Bumrah sustained a back injury and would not take any risk playing in this situation.

Check the Tweet:

Senior India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup due to back injury — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2022

