The wait is finally over for Mumbai Indians fans as the replacement of injured Jasprit Bumrah is announced. Sandeep Warrier, former Kolkata Knight Riders paceman has replaced the injured Bumrah for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. Sandeep has impressed previously with Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the domestic T20 cricket. He has also played a few matches for KKR in the 2019 and 2020 season. The right arm quick now gets a platform to prove his skills in the biggest of stages once again.

Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Announced

Sandeep Warrior replaces Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)