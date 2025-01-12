India national cricket team star speedster Jasprit Bumrah uploaded his picture on Instagram amid ongoing back injury concerns ahead of the much-awaited Champions Trophy 2025. The veteran speedster picked up an injury during the fifth Test match against the Australia national cricket team in Sydney. In the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Bumrah took 32 wickets and won the player of the series. The star cricketer has had issues with his back earlier too. After surgery, Bumrah missed nearly 11 months of cricket from September 2022 to August 2023. Fact Check: Did Jasprit Bumrah Use Sandpaper As Viral Video Shows Object Falling Out of His Shoe During BGT 2024-25? Here's The Truth.

Jasprit Bumrah Uploads his Picture on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

