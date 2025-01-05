Fact Check: Did Jasprit Bumrah Use Sandpaper As Viral Video Shows Object Falling Out of His Shoe During BGT 2024-25? Here's The Truth

Did Jasprit Bumrah use sandpaper? Some fans on social media made this bold claim after spotting something falling out of the Indian pacer's shoe in a viral which has gone viral during the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 in Sydney. The video showed Bumrah removing the shoe off his left foot and an object fell out of it which he picked up. As the video went viral, fans accused Jasprit Bumrah of using sandpaper and in this article, we shall explore the truth about these claims. The term sandpaper is not new to Australian cricket though, with Steve Smith and David Warner earlier facing bans for using it to change the condition of the ball during a Test match against South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Bishan Singh Bedi's Record of Most Test Wickets for India in a Series in Australia, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout performer for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, taking 32 wickets, which is the most by an Indian bowler in a Test series Down Under. He also was named India's captain for the Sydney Test with Rohit Sharma sitting out because of his poor form with the bat in hand. Bumrah had earlier captained India in the Perth Test as well which the team won by 295 runs. Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Star Indian Pacer Suffers Back Spasm During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25, Says Prasidh Krishna.

Here's the Viral Video:

Fan Accuses Jasprit Bumrah of Cheating

Yes it's sandpaper.. Omg bumrah is cheating and indian players also cheating — alloo prontha (@AllooPrath67693) January 4, 2025

Another Fan Makes Similar Claim

Bumrah using sandpaper for ball tempering https://t.co/TDF9QO1UMT — Simal (@SimalAli92) January 4, 2025

'Bumrah Cheating'

Bumrah father of sandpaper cheating! Nice 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/0Bl6hsFesf — Green Sheep ™️ (@Below_Meme_fox) January 4, 2025

However, these claims are far from the truth. The object that fell out of Jasprit Bumrah's shoe in the viral video is not sandpaper. Amid claims of fans that Bumrah used sandpaper, others pointed out that it could have been toe covers which pace bowlers often or even a padding inside his shoe.

Here's What the Object Was

Another Fan Finding Resemblance of Object With Toe Covers

Could it possibly be toe covers? pic.twitter.com/mXP41Rz76m — Jacques Rautenbach (@jarautenbach) January 4, 2025

The 2018 ball-tampering scandal or the 'Sandpapergate', as referenced earlier, had shaken the world of cricket with Steve Smith and David Warner suspended from any form of cricketing action for a year. Steve Smith, who was the captain of Australia back then, had also been stripped of his captaincy. Cameron Bancroft, who was also involved in the scandal, was handed a nine-month ban from the game.

Fact check

Claim : Sandpaper fell out of Jasprit Bumrah's shoe as he took it off Conclusion : The object that fell out was not sandpaper but something that looked similar to a toe-guard. It could have been a paddling as well but not a sandpaper. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2025 06:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).