Jasprit Bumrah starred big time with a sensational spell and a five-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 165/9 in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 9. KKR got off to a great start with the bat but the middle-order failed to find form at all, with Bumrah dictating terms with his best-ever figures in T20s (5/10). Venkatesh Iyer, on his return to the team, top-scored with 43 runs.

