Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat and his wife Rinny are blessed with a baby boy. The couple named the newborn "Atharva" after the veteran speedster shared an adorable picture. Jaydev got married to his longtime friend Rinny in 2021. This year, the couple welcomed their first child. Jaydev Undkat captioned the post: "…the light of our life, our lil flower, blooming with love 🌼 Our baby boy, ATHARVA ~ (अथर्व)." Jaydev Unadkat Completes 100 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Jaydev Unadkat and Wife Rinny Blessed With Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaydev Unadkat (@jd_unadkat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)