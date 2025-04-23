The 33-year-old Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has scalped his 100th Indian Premier League career wicket during the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match. Jaydev Unadkat now has 100 wickets in 107 IPL matches, playing since 2010, for eight different teams. Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaydev Unadkat's 100th IPL wicket was that of Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton. A one-handed catch from Unadkat himself helped him bag his 100th wicket. Jasprit Bumrah Completes 300 T20 Wickets, Achieves Landmark During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Jaydev Unadkat Scalps 100 IPL Wickets:

