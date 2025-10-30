Star batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur have made history during India women's national cricket team's chase in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match against Australia at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur together made a partnership of 167 runs off 157 balls, which is the highest partnership ever against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup. In this partnership, captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 89 runs off 88 balls before getting out. Jemimah Rodrigues slammed 66 runs off 68 balls, as India chased a target of 339. Alyssa Healy Drops Jemimah Rodrigues' Easy Catch During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Historic Partnership By Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur

Jemimah 🤝 Harmanpreet This is the highest partnership ever (159* runs) in #CWC against the Aussies & it couldn't have come on a better day! 👏#CWC25 Semi-Final 2 👉 #INDvAUS | LIVE NOW ➡ https://t.co/H6FmcwT11L pic.twitter.com/pjg5BlVCug — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2025

