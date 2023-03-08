Jemimah Rodrigues was elated, not because of Delhi Capitals' victory but also that her grandparents came to watch the game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Taking to social media, the young Indian cricketer shared pictures of her grandparents and family visiting the stadium for the game and wrote, "This was the first time my grandparents watched me play live at the stadium! Nothing like having your family behind you! Blessed and Grateful." ‘Is Holi Colour Permanent?’ Asks RCB’s Ellyse Perry After Washing her Hair Twice.

Jemimah Rodrigues' Grandparents, Family Attend DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2023 Match:

This was the first time my grandparents watched me play live at the stadium! Nothing like having your family behind you! Blessed and Grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a5iUhH680Q — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) March 7, 2023

