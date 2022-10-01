Jemimah Rodrigues scored a fighting fifty during the IND-W vs SL-W match at the Women's Asia Cup 2022. This was the first half-century by a batter in this edition of the tournament and Rodrigues achieved the mark in 38 deliveries. The right-hander helped stabilise India's innings after they lost the quick wickets of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

Fifty for Jemimah Rodrigues:

