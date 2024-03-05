Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Her First Half-Century in Women’s Premier League, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match

Jemimah Rodrigues scored her first half-century in WPL, achieving the feat during the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 5. The right-hander, who had a good start to the tournament with the bat in hand, brought out her aggressive best in this innings, slamming her first-ever fifty in the competition. Her glittering knock included seven fours and one six and it came off just 27 balls. Her knock helped Delhi Capitals post 192/4 against Mumbai Indians. Meg Lanning Scores Her Third Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W Match.

Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Maiden WPL Fifty

Jemi yaarrrr Jemi 😍 First WPL fifty for her 🙌#DCvMI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 5, 2024

