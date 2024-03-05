Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Her First Half-Century in Women’s Premier League, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match

The right-hander has been in good form in the competition across two seasons but never breached the 50-run mark. Jemimah Rodrigues scored her maiden fifty in the WPL off just 27 deliveries.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 05, 2024 09:10 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues scored her first half-century in WPL, achieving the feat during the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 5. The right-hander, who had a good start to the tournament with the bat in hand, brought out her aggressive best in this innings, slamming her first-ever fifty in the competition. Her glittering knock included seven fours and one six and it came off just 27 balls. Her knock helped Delhi Capitals post 192/4 against Mumbai Indians. Meg Lanning Scores Her Third Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W Match.

Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Maiden WPL Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
DC vs MI DC-W vs MI -W Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 05, 2024 09:10 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues scored her first half-century in WPL, achieving the feat during the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 5. The right-hander, who had a good start to the tournament with the bat in hand, brought out her aggressive best in this innings, slamming her first-ever fifty in the competition. Her glittering knock included seven fours and one six and it came off just 27 balls. Her knock helped Delhi Capitals post 192/4 against Mumbai Indians. Meg Lanning Scores Her Third Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W Match.

Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Maiden WPL Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
DC vs MI DC-W vs MI -W Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Jemimah Rodrigues Jemimah Rodrigues fifty Jemimah Rodrigues Half-Century Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 Women’s Premier League WPL WPL 2024
You might also like
DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Innings Update: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning Fifties Help Delhi Capitals Post 192/4 Against Mumbai Indians
Cricket

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Innings Update: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning Fifties Help Delhi Capitals Post 192/4 Against Mumbai Indians
‘F**k Off’ Shabnim Ismail Gives Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Verma After Being Hit for Two Sixes During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
Cricket

‘F**k Off’ Shabnim Ismail Gives Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Verma After Being Hit for Two Sixes During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
‘F**k Off’ Shabnim Ismail Gives Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Verma After Being Hit for Two Sixes During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
Cricket

‘F**k Off’ Shabnim Ismail Gives Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Verma After Being Hit for Two Sixes During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
Meg Lanning Scores Her Third Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W Match
Cricket

Meg Lanning Scores Her Third Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W Match
How To Watch DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match
Cricket

How To Watch DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match
  • Latest News
  • tch-5800781.html" class="story_title_alink" title="How To Watch DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match">

    How To Watch DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match

Google Trends Google Trends
Al Nassr
100K+ searches
Nothing Phone 2a
100K+ searches
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
Tata Motors Share Price
100K+ searches
Shehbaz Sharif
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
Tata Motors Share Price
100K+ searches
Shehbaz Sharif
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Currency Price Change
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot