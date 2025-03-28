Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who recently came in as a replacement of injured Mohsin Khan, has produced a player of the match performance for LSG against SRH. He bagged four wickets and was awarded the player of the match award. After the match, Shardul was spotted spreading awareness being part of BCCI's initiative of planting more trees for every dot ball bowled. Shardul also imitated Bollywood actor and MI's spirit coach Jackie Shroff's style to say 'Bhidu, Jhad Lagao, Is Dharti Ko Bachao'. (Brother, plant trees, save the planet). Shardul Thakur Wins Man of the Match Award in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Shardul Thakur Spreads Awareness On Planting Trees

Lord's mantra - Dot ball daalo 😎 Jackie Da's mantra - Jhaad lagao 🌳 pic.twitter.com/4ylPpUGNCX — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 28, 2025

