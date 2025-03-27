Shardul Thakur won the Man of the Match award in the SRH vs LSG match in IPL 2025 on March 27. The Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder had a great day at the office, picking up four wickets, which included accounting for Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off consecutive deliveries in the third over. He also completed 100 wickets in the process and it was a great turnaround for the 33-year-old, who was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction and was included as a replacement for Mohsin Khan in the Lucknow Super Giants squad. Shardul Thakur registered figures of 4/34 and helped restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 190/9 with Lucknow Super Giants winning the match by five wickets. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Five Wickets in IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh Guide LSG to Their First Victory of Season 18.

Shardul Thakur Wins Man of the Match Award

Doing what he does best 👏 🔝 Shardul Thakur produces a special bowling spell to help #LSG clinch a BIG win and takes home the Player of the Match award 🫡 Updates ▶ https://t.co/X6vyVEvxwz#TATAIPL | #SRHvLSG | @LucknowIPL | @imShard pic.twitter.com/VDtFcq5zlp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)