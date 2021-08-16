India continued their dominance on the final day of the second Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Joe Root right after the tea break. Virat Kohli took a simple catch in the slips to complete the dismissal after Root edged the ball.

See the video here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)