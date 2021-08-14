England captain Joe Root scored his 22nd Test century in the second Test against India at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. His hundred has helped England remain in the game after India posted 364 in the first innings.

Check tweet here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)