Jofra Archer's prophetic tweets have always gone viral on social media. After the pacer was picked by the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2022 auction, old tweets have been making rounds on social media. Check them out below.

Mumbai deserve it — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 25, 2014

Pick one

Mumbai or RR? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 6, 2013

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)