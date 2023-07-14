Joginder Sharma, one of the important members of India's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007, was seen helping people stuck in a flood in Ambala. Sharma, who currently works as a Deputy Superintendent in Haryana Police, wrote, "We Face what scares you Ambala police Team," while sharing a picture of himself standing in ankle-length water along with his colleagues. Sharma would always be remembered for bowling that last over against Pakistan where Misbah-ul-Haq was dismissed. 'Memorable Day for All Indians' Cricket Fraternity Lauds ISRO After Successful Launch of Chandrayaan-3.

Joginder Sharma Shares Picture of Helping People Stuck in Flood

