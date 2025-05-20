Ahead of their must-win match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, five-time champions Mumbai Indians picked Jonny Bairstow alongside Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka as replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, who will leave the franchise for national duties after Mumbai's last league match in the Indian Premier League 2025. Bairstow will join the five-time champions for INR 5.25 crore. Reacting to this, Bairstow shared a post on his X handle where he thanked the Yorkshire Club for supporting and allowing him to play in the IPL 2025 with MI. Bairstow added that he is thrilled to join the franchise. MI IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Mumbai Indians Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

Jonny Bairstow Reacts After MI Sign Him for the Rest of IPL 2025

Thrilled to be joining the @mipaltan for the rest of the IPL season! 💙 Thanks to @YorkshireCCC for the support and allowing me to pursue this opportunity. Can’t wait to get started in Mumbai! 🇮🇳 #IPL2025 #MumbaiIndians — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) May 20, 2025

