Jos Buttler struck his fourth hundred of IPL 2022 as Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 to qualify for the final. Buttler smashed RCB bowlers to all parts of the ground to continue his rich form. With this win, Rajasthan Royals entered their second IPL final after 2008, which they won. They would face Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 29.

