England beat Pakistan in the T20 World 2022 final to clinch the title. During the celebrations with the trophy, England captain Jos Buttler displayed respectful gesture as he reminded Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali to leave before the champagne celebration begins and checked again before going ahead with the celebration.

England's captain reminded Adil Rashid to leave and checked to see that he and Moeen Ali had left before they celebrated with champagne. Respect. pic.twitter.com/y30bGRFyHG — ilmfeed (@IlmFeed) November 13, 2022

Huge respect for Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid for leaving celebrations before the champagne shower ❤️#ENGvPAK #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/lqGIUkyyoK — Elliot Alderson. (@rovvmut_) November 13, 2022

