Jujhar Singh created history as he became the first-ever Indian to win an international Power Slap Championship. Jujhar Singh, who hails from Punjab, made history by defeating Russia's Anatoliy Galushka in the heavyweight bout. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has also officially sanctioned the event. The first round was dominated by experienced Russian fighter Galushka, who delivered crisp shots to gain the momentum over Jujhar Singh. The second round became brutal as the Punjab sensation made a comeback and hit brutal slaps to his opponent. The judges unanimously decided in Singh's favour after his powerful slaps against the Russian fighter. Indian MMA Fighter Shyamanand Celebrates Victory in ‘Chhaava’ Style; Raises Slogan ‘Har Har Mahadev’ After Win Over Jacky Gahlot at Matrix Fight Night 16 (Watch Video).

Historic Feat by Jujhar Singh

Jujhar Singh vs Anatoliy Galushka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Power Slap (@powerslap)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)