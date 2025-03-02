Shyamanand made a winning return to the ring defeating Jacky Gahlot at Matrix Fight Night 16 (MFN 16). The match was the co-main event at the fight night with the event making return after one and half year. Pleased with the win, Shyamanand the ‘Chhaava’ moment in the octagon, Shyamanand celebrated win against Jacky Gahlot in the Matrix Fight Night 16. He raised the ‘Har Har Mahadev’ slogan as crowd joins him. The Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Khanna and Rashmika Mandhana starrer 'Chhaava' is still running strong in the theaters. Watch the video below. Ilia Topuria’s Manager Roasts Islam Makhachev’s Manager After His ‘Too Small’ Comment Over Potential UFC Lightweight Championship Match, Says ‘I Wouldn’t Want My Client to Fight Ilia Topuria Either’ (Watch Video).

Indian MMA Fighter Shyamanand Celebrating Victory in ‘Chhaava’ Style

MMA Fighter Shyamanand announced his victory by taking the name of Mahadev. Desh Badal raha hai .... Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/B2FXYnkbfS — Meenakshi Singh (@Meenaks06356943) March 2, 2025

