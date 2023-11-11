Irfan Pathan posted a cryptic message on social media after Pakistan finished their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with a 93-run defeat to England on November 11. The Babar Azam-led side failed to qualify for the semifinals with a poor campaign where they won four out of nine matches. Taking ti 'X', formerly Twitter, the former India fast bowler wrote, "Kai padosi X cricketers ke dil ke arman ansuoo mein behe gaye. #dance." Pakistan won four out of nine matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and finished fifth on the points table. Irfan Pathan Dances To Celebrate Afghanistan's Win Over Netherlands in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

See Irfan Pathan's Tweet:

Kai padosi X cricketers ke dil ke arman ansuoo mein behe gaye. #dance — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 11, 2023

