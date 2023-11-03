Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has been an ardent admirer of the Afghanistan Cricket Team and he has celebrated with the likes of Rashid Khan when they won against Pakistan. This time as Afghanistan secure their fourth victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by beating Netherlands at Lucknow, Irfan Pathan shares a video of him dancing to celebrate Afghanistan's victory. He also shared a post congratulating them. Afghanistan Defeat Netherlands By Seven Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash, Almost Ensure Qualification For Champions Trophy 2025.

Irfan Pathan Dances To Celebrate Afghanistan's Win Over Netherlands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Irfan Pathan's Post

The Afghan team's performance in this World Cup has shifted the conversation from their bowling to their remarkable batting. Kudos to them for their consistent displays 👏 #Afghanistan #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/MYTfriMKJb — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 3, 2023

