Kane Williamson pulled off an excellent catch to dismiss Towhid Hridoy during the BAN vs NZ match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 24. The dismissal took place in the 21st over when Towhid Hridoy attempted to play a big shot over cover. But he did not make the desired connection and the miscued shot saw the ball go high in the air. Kane Williamson, who was fielding at cover, turned around in quick time and ran back to pull off a good catch. Towhid Hridoy had scored a century in Bangladesh's first match but could only score seven runs off 24 balls.

Watch Kane Williamson's Catch to Dismiss Towhid Hridoy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

