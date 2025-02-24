Ajay Jadeja sparked controversy by making a comparison between pitches and wives while speaking on a show during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The former cricketer is part of the show called 'Dressing Room' alongside names like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis when he made these remarks. While speaking on the Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match which saw both teams score a total of 707 runs in less than 100 overs, Ajay Jadeja remarked, "Yaha pe saare shaadi shuda hai. Toh pitch report waise hi hai. Aap dekhte ek cheez hai. Jab aap khelna shuru karte ho toh pata chalta hai (Everyone here is married. So a pitch report is like that only. You see one thing but realise that it is different when you start playing.) The clip from the show went viral on social media and fans shared their thoughts on the same. Many fans called out the ex-cricketer for his sexist remarks and 'dark comedy.' 'Ya To Win Hai Ya Learn Hai' Fans Troll Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan After Loss to India in Champions Trophy 2025, Share Funny Memes and Jokes.

Ye bhai kya hai Ajay Jadeja https://t.co/PNP4eWhvZL — Saurabh Chhabra (@Saurabh_tax) February 23, 2025

Kaafi double meaning ho gaya yeh.💀 https://t.co/7JSYnIQdGx — VahiFriendzoneHoneWalaLadka2.0 (@VinamraSinha9) February 23, 2025

What a disgrace remark against women from @AjayJadeja171 https://t.co/Zhg0KUzMyp — vasim.btc| bitmap 🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧 (@mohmadvasim786) February 24, 2025

Who is samay Raina , Ajay Jadeja get no chill 😭 https://t.co/iXHOS5uFNx — `Dev 2.O (@Iamsocialplate) February 23, 2025

Dark, Senior Jaddu went too far😂😂 https://t.co/BPF5BJILyF — The Endocrine Doc! (@endocrine_docc) February 24, 2025

Ajay jadeja 's Dark humour 💀 — अभि 🇮🇳 (@abhi7781_) February 23, 2025

