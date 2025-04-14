Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner removed Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter Karun Nair with a peach delivery during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. After the dismissal, Karun Nair looked completely stunned. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 12th over while chasing. Santner bowled a good length delivery which pitched and ripped away sharply after hitting the deck. Nair pressed back to defend but was squared up. It was an absolute dream delivery, and Karun Nair's memorable knock was cut short. Nair, who played as an impact player, hammered 89 runs off 40 deliveries with the help of 17 boundaries during the run chase of 206 runs. Karun Nair Slams Jasprit Bumrah for Two Sixes To Reach His Fifty During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Mitchell Santner Dismiss Karun Nair:

And Santner says, Karun Nair, who? Seriously speaking, no lesser a delivery could have got him tonight.#DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/p2IliqPgVR — Shrishti Pandey (@QuestContinues) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)