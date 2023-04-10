Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first points of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after defeating Rajasthan Royals in their latest match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, during Punjab's innings, something interesting happened. After an early collapse, Shikhar Dhawan started the counterattack for Punjab, frustrating the SRH camp. It was evident when the cameraman showed SRH owner Kavya Maran on the big screen. Kavya lost her calmness and was seen telling "Hatt rey" to the cameraman. A video of this moment has now started to surface on the internet. Kavya Maran's Reaction to Kyle Mayer's Dismissal During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (See Pics and Video).

Kavya Maran Loses Cool After Cameraman Shows Her on Big Screen

Kavya Maran angry on Cameraman😅 pic.twitter.com/Lb4oDtcfjp — Nani fan of Dhoni (@nani71224) April 9, 2023

