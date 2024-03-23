Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as she watched her side lose a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 on March 23. Heinrich Klaasen struck 63 runs off 29 balls and almost his side over the line, but young Harshit Rana had other plans as he dismissed him and Shahbaz Ahmed in the final over to hand KKR a thrilling win. Maran was elated when Klaasen was in full flow and jumped in the stands with joy, but later, all that happiness turned to gloom when Rana delivered those two wickets. Her mixed reactions during the match have gone viral. KKR Beat SRH by Four Runs in IPL 2024; Harshit Rana, Andre Russell Shine as Knight Riders Will Thriller Despite Heinrich Klassen's 63 off 29 Balls.

Kavya Maran When Heinrich Klaasen Was Batting

Kavya Maran is happy So we are happy pic.twitter.com/ZgO1YrBbgS — who_am_i (@farzi__tweeter) March 23, 2024

Happiness Turns to Disappointment

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam'

Kavya Maran Celebrating During Heinrich Klaasen's Knock

7 needed in 5 balls & they still bottled the match. What a choking. Feeling bad for kavya maran who was celebrating ☹️#KKRvsSRH #klassan #Harshit #Rana pic.twitter.com/UdcFl6nwsV — 𝔸𝕪𝕒𝕒𝕟 (@Retired__hurt) March 23, 2024

One More

All of us watching Klassenpic.twitter.com/2d2GAKLBb1 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 23, 2024

Mixed Reactions!

Kavya Maran be like in last 2 overs !! #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/M0u0dv2NfX — Trojan_Horse (@Sampath0623) March 23, 2024

