Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav went missing from Kothrud area of Pune in the morning of March 27, Monday. As soon as they recieved the complaint, the police were quick to react and after hours of search, he has been found safe and sound in Mundhwa area. Mundhwa area police station has handed him over to his family and they are reunited.

Kedar Jadhav's Father Mahadev Jadhav Found

Kedhar Jadhav's father has been found. He went missing from this morning. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 27, 2023

Kedar Jadhav Instagram Story

