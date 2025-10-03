Former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav entered politics earlier in 2025 when he joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On October 02, 2025, Kedar Jadhav shared a post on social media where he was spotted in a picture wearing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) uniform. It was the foundation of the RSS and Kedar penned down to note praising the work of RSS over the years and also wishing his 'colleagues' on the completion of 100 years of RSS. 100th Anniversary of RSS: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Founder KB Hedgewar, Lauds Swayamsevaks for Putting ‘Nation First’.

Kedar Jadhav Wishes Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh For Completion of 100 Years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kedar Mahadev Jadhav (@kedarjadhavofficial)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Kedar Jadhav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

