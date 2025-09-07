Devotees bidding farewell to Ganpati Bappa in Pune witnessed chaos during the famed Ganpati Visarjan procession on Lakshmi Road, Bajirao Road and Tilak Road in Pune. A clash erupted between two groups trying to push forward at the densely crowded Alka Chowk, where thousands gather to watch the immersion. The police present at the stop quickly intervened and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, videos of the altercation have since gone viral on social media. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 in Pune: Devotees Clear Path for Ambulance During Kesariwada Ganpati Procession at Tilak Chowk, Video Goes Viral.

Pune Ganesh Visarjan Brawl Video

