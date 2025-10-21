South Africa national cricket team spin Keshav Maharaj picked up a seven-wicket haul against the Pakistan national cricket team in the ongoing Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Keshav Maharaj picked the wickets of Shan Masood (87 runs), Babar Azam (16), Saud Shakeel (66), Salman Ali Agha (45), Sajid Khan (5), and Asif Afridi (4). His seven wickets were the major reason why Pakistan got all out after scoring 333 runs in the first innings of the ongoing PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025. Keshav Maharaj was not a part of the first Test, but in the second one, he is doing wonders. With a bowling figure of seven wickets for 102 runs, Keshav Maharaj has also registered his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests in this spell. Shaheen Shah Afridi Replaces Mohammad Rizwan As Pakistan ODI Captain.

Seven-Wicket Haul For Keshav Maharaj

From injury to milestones! 💥 Keshav Maharaj marks his return in style with a brilliant seven-wicket haul! 💫 A masterful performance from #TheProteas Men’s premier spinner. 👏 pic.twitter.com/z11EXmRVbM — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 21, 2025

12th Five-Wicket Haul in Tests

Most Test five Wicket haul for South Africa 26 - Dale Steyn (171 Inns) 20 - Allan Donald (129 Inns) 18 - Makhaya Ntini (190 Inns) 17 - Kagiso Rabada (133 Inns) 16 - Shaun Pollock (202 Inns) 14 - Hugh Tayfield (61 Inns) 13 - Vernon Philander (119 Inns) 12* - Keshav Maharaj (101… pic.twitter.com/N9MPaGxh9j — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)