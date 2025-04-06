Veteran South Africa national cricket team player Keshav Maharaj wished everyone "Happy Ram Navami" on the auspicious day of Ram Navami, a holy festival celebrated by the Hindu religion, mainly in India. Maharaj shared a story on his Instagram where he wished his fans on the holy day. The left-arm spinner uploaded a pic of the holy Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which he visited in 2024. David Warner Extends Ram Navami 2025 Wishes to Fans, Former Australia Cricketer Writes ‘May the Blessing of Lord Ram Bring Peace and Harmony ..’ (See Post).

Keshav Maharaj Wishes Ram Navami 2025

Keshav Maharaj wishes Ram Navami 2025. (Photo credits: Instagram/keshavmaharaj16)

Keshav Maharaj Visits Ram Mandir in 2024

