The former West Indies cricket team legend Kieron Pollard continues to shine in the Caribbean Premier League. The star all-rounder Kieron Pollard has now become the player with the most sixes in CPL history, with a total of 204 sixes in 118 innings. The 38-year-old broke the record of Evin Lewis, who has 203 sixes in 108 innings. Kieron Pollard achieved the feat during the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025 match, where he scored 19 runs off 9 balls (not out) during the chase, which included two fours and a six. The lone six helped him become the player with the most sixes in CPL history, as he struck Jomel Warrican in 16.3 overs of the second innings. Barbados Royals scored 178/6 in that match, as TKR chased it down in 17.5 overs, scoring 179/3. McKenny Clarke Takes Running One-Handed Catch Near Boundary Rope to Dismiss Jewel Andrew During Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kieron Pollard Becomes Player With Most Sixes in CPL History

38-year-old Kieron Pollard becomes the highest six-hitter in CPL history. 🔥 Most sixes in CPL history: 204* – Kieron Pollard (118 Inns) 203 – Evin Lewis (108 Inns) 187 – Nicholas Pooran (108 Inns) 172 – Chris Gayle (83 Inns) 170 – Johnson Charles (121 Inns) pic.twitter.com/FnKHU8VdLJ — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) August 30, 2025

