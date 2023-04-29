Fans expect a mouthwatering clash between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023. But weather pose a threat at the game and now the start has been delayed due to overcast conditions and a slight drizzle. The ground still remains under covers and despite attempts to remove them, only selected covers could be removed. Inspection by the umpires continue with discussions with the captains and attempts to remove some of the covers. Although the ground staff has reportedly informed, they can get the ground ready by 16:15 PM and if the game starts by then, there will be no loss of overs.

Delayed Start On The Cards For KKR vs GT Due to Rain

