Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bat first. Umran Malik has been named in the SRH playing XI as he replaces Sandeep Sharma in the line-up. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan gets his first start of the season for Kolkata.

KKR Playing XI

Match 49. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, V Iyer, N Rana, R Tripathi, E Morgan, D Karthik, S Narine, S Al Hasan, T Southee, V Chakaravarthy, S Mavi https://t.co/V0p3MN7FeS #KKRvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2021

SRH Playing XI

Match 49. Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: J Roy, W Saha, K Williamson, P Garg, A Sharma, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, B Kumar, U Malik, S Kaul https://t.co/V0p3MN7FeS #KKRvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2021

