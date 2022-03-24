Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper batter Sheldon Jackson retweeted a picture of Saurashtra's map in response to being referred as a 'foreign player' by experts on a TV show ahead of IPL 2022. A video went viral a day ago where experts on a show were seen repeatedly referring to Jackson as a foreign player.

