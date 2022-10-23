Naseem Shah gives a perfect start to Pakistan as he dismisses KL Rahul in his very first over of the game during IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 clash. KL Rahul tried to defend the ball but an inside edge saw his bells being knocked over. Watch KL Rahul's dismissal here.

