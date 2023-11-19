India has faced some trouble upfront from Australia as they bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. KL Rahul walked in and stitched a partnership with Virat Kohli first and then kept chipping in with a gritty mindset adding runs to India's total. But finally he had to walk back as Mitchell Star, with his skills of reverse swing had him edge one behind in the hands of Josh Inglis. It is tough for India to get a big finish after the wicket. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

KL Rahul Dismissal Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)