Delhi Capitals star wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has joined the franchise for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025, after missing the first match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul reportedly missed the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match as he was attending his child's birth. He and his wife Athiya Shetty are blessed with a baby girl. Delhi Capitals took to their official "X" account to announce the joining of KL Rahul with the rest of the squad ahead of the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In the video, KL Rahul was seen arriving and practicing his shots rigorously at the nets. KL Rahul and Wife Athiya Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl, Couple Confirms Good News On Instagram.

KL Rahul Joins Delhi Capitals Squad in IPL 2025:

The wait is over 🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/fuLHP7dOrd — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 29, 2025

