Star Indian cricketer KL Rahul becomes father as he and wife Athiya Shetty are blessed with a baby daughter on March 24, Monday. KL Rahul missed the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 clash as he went back home expecting wife Athiya to give birth to the baby anytime. Now they are blessed with a baby girl in their family which was confirmed by Athiya through a post on Instagram. KL Rahul Reportedly Set to Miss DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match As Star Indian Cricketer Awaits Birth of First Child.

KL Rahul and Wife Athiya Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)