KL Rahul suffered a thigh injury during the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League and has been sidelined from cricket since then. However, there is good news for the Indian fans as the swashbuckling batter has resumed batting practice. One could expect him to return to the international fold soon. However, it remains to be seen if he is able to achieve full fitness by Asia Cup 2023. Rahul provides solidity to the batting line-up in the ODIs and is key to India's chances at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which is slated to kick-start on October 5. Yashasvi Jaiswal Has a Great Future With Indian Team in All Three Formats, Says Vikram Rathour

KL Rahul Resumes Batting Practice Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

KL Rahul has started the batting practice. Great news for India's dreams in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/WTC51wlGug — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)