KL Rahul missed the first match of the IPL 2025 due to the birth of his firstborn. He joined the team in the second match and immediately showed his intent he is bringing into the season. It showed fully in the next two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru where he scored match-winning knocks in both. He played a knock of unbeaten 93 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and for his innings, he was awarded the man of the match award. Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Six Wickets in IPL 2025; KL Rahul's Classy 93* Powers DC to Clinical Victory in A Tricky Chase Against RCB.

KL Rahul Wins Man of the Match Award

