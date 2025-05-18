Shivam Shukla, a mystery spinner from Madhya Pradesh has been signed by defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2025, as a replacement for West Indies cricketer Rovman Powell. Born on December 11, 1995, Shivam Shukla is at present 29 years old. Shivam Shukla was the highest wicket-taker in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024. KKR however now have only one league phase match left in IPL 2025, on May 25, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race; Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders Share Points After Umpires Call-Off IPL 2025 Match Due to Persistent Rain.

KKR Sign Shivam Shukla To Replace Rovman Powell:

🚨 The mystery spinner from MP is a Knight now! Shivam Shukla replaces Rovman Powell for the remainder of the #TATAIPL2025 pic.twitter.com/usUoOnFzLG — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 18, 2025

