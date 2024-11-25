Ajinkya Rahane has finally been picked. The defending champions came in and picked up the Indian batsman for the base price of INR 1.5 crore. Rahane was not picked up by any franchise during the initial rounds, but during the acceleration round, Kolkata Knight Riders came in to seal a deal. Rahane will be teaming up with the defending champions. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Arjun Tendulkar Goes Unsold; Vansh Bedi Goes to CSK for INR 55 Lakh.

Ajinkya Rahane team in IPL 2025

