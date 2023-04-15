Krishnappa Gowtham and Prabhsimran Singh were introduced as Impact Players for their respective sides in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023. While Gowtham was introduced towards the end of the first innings replacing Kyle Mayers, Prabhsimran Singh replaced Rahul Chahar in the Punjab Kings' XI for the second innings.

Prabhsimran Singh Replaces Rahul Chahar

🟢 Prabhsimran 🔴 Rahul Chahar Prabh and Taide open the innings for us! LET THE CHASE BEGIN! 👊#LSGvPBKS #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 15, 2023

Krishnappa Gowtham Introduced as Lucknow Super Giants' Impact Player

