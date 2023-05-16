Krunal Pandya retired hurt during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 16. The Lucknow Super Giants hobbled as he made his way to the crease after a run was cancelled. He was batting on 49 off 42 balls and was in some discomfort. He made way for Nicholas Pooran with Marcus Stoinis at the other end.

Krunal Pandya Retires Hurt

