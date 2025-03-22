Krunal Pandya was named Man of the Match for his splendid show with the ball as RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) beat KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) in the first match of IPL 2025 on March 22. The experienced left-arm spinner took three wickets, which included those of Ajinkya Rahane (56), Venkatesh Iyer (6) and Rinku Singh (12) to finish with 3/29. He eventually ensured that RCB restricted KKR to just 174/8 after the defending champions scored 107/1. RCB ended up winning the match by seven wickets. Fan Breaches Security, Touches Virat Kohli's Feet After Invading Pitch at Eden Gardens During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (See Pics and Videos).

Krunal Pandya Wins Man of the Match Award

For his impressive and game changing spell of 3⃣/2⃣9⃣, Krunal Pandya bagged the Player of the Match award that helped #RCB register a 7⃣-wicket victory 👌👌 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/C9xIFpQDTn#TATAIPL | #KKRvRCB | @RCBTweets | @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/NqbiTqasNT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2025

